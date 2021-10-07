Catriona Gray all set for international music collabs

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is all set to conquer and collaborate with other artists and further explore her music talent under Warner Music Philippines.

The music label officially launched GLOPM or Global Pinoy Music, a collaborative movement which strengthens its effort to promote Filipino music internationally. The campaign aims to showcase Pinoy musicians through borderless platforms while creating opportunities for them to team up with other artists around the world.



“This is a new chapter in my life as an artist and I am honored to be a part of Warner Music Philippines’ GLOPM initiative as this movement features aspirational talent of Filipinos in the field of music," Gray said.

"‘Love Language’ is my first foray of songwriting and it felt like such a perfect collaboration to work with Cabu for this single,” she added, referring to Sydney-based producer Billy Cabusas, better known as Cabu.

The new single will be released on Friday, October 8.





Warner Music Philippines (WMP) is pairing domestic talent with Filipino producers and/or Fil-global artists through GLOPM. The initiative aims to be a leading source of original and diverse Filipino music, with tracks that reflect the culture and shared experiences of every Filipino.

With this, WMP makes it possible for domestic and international musicians to learn from each other, as well as create music that will resonate with Pinoys across the globe.



WMP's A&R manager Kelley Mangahas explained that GLOPM aims to provide more opportunities for Filipino artists’ music to be heard while also assisting them in elevating their sound.

“GLOPM aspires to make Filipino artists be felt, seen, and heard on the world stage,” Mangahas said. “WMP will be utilizing its resources as a record label and leveraging global expertise and knowledge in music production into Philippines.”



For her part, WMP's managing director Sarah Ismail said she is elated to showcase Filipino talent to the global community.

“We are very proud to launch GLOPM as a movement that amplifies and elevates Filipino talent to the global community. I believe in the immense talent of Filipino artists and GLOPM is the perfect platform for us to do just that. They deserve global recognition,” she said.



GLOPM has launched its first set of releases. Indie-pop duo Leanne & Naara collaborated with internationally producer August Rigo, who is known for his work with Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Sean Kingston, and BTS among many others, for the single “Anticipation.”



“We’re always open to working with different producers but I guess the excitement reeled in when we found out that August also has Filipino blood. He’s got some really big names that he’s worked with under his belt but the funny thing is it never felt like it at all. He’s a straight up cool guy, and very easy to talk to. Off the bat we understood that he does it for the love, and that passion together with our openness made the process easy,” Leanne said.