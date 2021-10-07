MANILA -- Upcoming recording artist and actress Anji Salvacion is joining “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10 celebrity edition.

Salvacion was revealed on Thursday as part of the much-awaited reality series, where she has been dubbed "Ang Singing Sweetheart ng Siargao."

Salvacion has already been performing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and is also part of the series “Unloving U.”

Early this year, Salvacion signed a contract under ABS-CBN's Star Magic, and was launched as part of the Kapamilya network’s Squad Plus.

Last April, Salvacion released her new single "Coming Back," which she dedicates to her Jewish-Russian father, whom she has not seen for over a decade.

Prior to being part of Star Magic, Salvacion joined ABS-CBN's singing competition "Idol Philippines."

