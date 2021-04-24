Anji Salvacion dedicates ‘Coming Back’ single to her Jewish Russian father

Photo from Anji Salvacion's Instagram account

Neophyte actress and singer Anji Salvacion has dedicated her new single “Coming Back” to her Jewish Russian father, whom she has not seen for over a decade now.

According to the teen singer, her single released last December is a reminder of unconditional love that knows no distance.

“This song is really for my dad but as I listen to it I realize it is relatable to everybody. This song really tells that no matter what’s happening and even if that person is far away from you, you will still hope and love them until the very end no matter what happened,” she said in a virtual presser earlier this week.

“Even though it’s so painful. But at the end of the day, you’ll always know that the person is here with you in your heart.”

Salvacion recently signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN’s talent agency, Star Magic, and was launched as part of the Kapamilya network’s “Squad Plus.”

The young actress, who also appears on Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin To,” expressed her gratitude to the network for the opportunity it gave her.

“I feel so blessed and so thankful kay God kasi I wasn’t expecting na bigla na lang may tatawag sa akin para magtanong, ‘Puwede ka ba namin isama sa Squad Plus?’ And then I was like, ‘Sure ba ito?’ I’m so very thankful to God and ABS-CBN for giving me this opportunity and it’s just so overwhelming and I feel so happy,” Salvacion quipped.

She also opened up about her mother’s advice to her as she entered showbiz, telling her to explore different music genres and stay true to her voice.

“My mom taught me that we should always be confident and be true to your voice. Iba na kasi ngayon 'yung mga kabataan, they copy. Medyo pare-pareho na 'yung voice nila,” Salvacion said.

“But the only thing that I can say that is my edge is to experiment [with] new genres, new type of singing like be versatile in everything to know yourself as a singer.”

Earlier this year, Salvacion teared up in an interview on “Magandang Buhay” after her mother tested positive for COVID-19.

