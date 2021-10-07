Alex Castro files COC for vice governor in Bulacan

MANILA -- Actor-singer Alex Castro has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice governor of Bulacan in the 2022 elections.

The husband of former SexBomb dancer Sunshine Garcia will be the running mate of reelectionist Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, who also filed his COC.

"Sa aking 17 taon bilang mambabatas at lingkod bayan alam kong inihanda ako ng Panginoon para sa aplikasyong ito upang maging bise-gobernador ng lalawigan ng Bulacan," Castro wrote on his Instagram account.

According to Castro, he started to join politics as SK chairman and SK president. He was also the youngest member of the Marilao Municipal Council.

In 2016, Castro became the youngest member of the Bulacan Provincial Board.

Castro and Garcia got married in March 2019 almost two years after getting engaged. Their son Axel was born in 2018.