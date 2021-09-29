MANILA -- Sunshine Garcia and husband Alex Castro are expecting another baby boy.

The actress announced the good news on Instagram on Tuesday night as she posted a clip of their gender reveal party attended by their loved ones.

"Ayaw pa din ng girl ha pwes gagawa ako ng paraan mamimili ka sa mga boys natin kung sino gagawin ko sa kanila girl. char!!!" Garcia wrote in jest.

Based on her social media posts, they held the gender reveal right after they celebrated Castro's birthday.

Garcia and Castro got married in March 2019 almost two years after getting engaged. Their first son, Axel was born in 2018.