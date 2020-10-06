'You have the biggest heart': Enzo Pineda pens birthday tribute to GF Michelle Vito

MANILA — Enzo Pineda paid tribute to his girlfriend, Michelle Vito, on her birthday by describing her as the “most loving, caring, simplest, and understanding person” he has ever met.

Pineda, who revealed their relationship last August, also said that what makes Vito beautiful in his eyes is her “biggest heart.”

He posted his message on Instagram last Sunday, when Vito turned 23.

He wrote: “Dearest Mahal ko, on your special day, I just want to thank you and thank God for your existence. You are the most loving, caring, simplest & understanding person I’ve ever met and you have the biggest heart. That’s what makes you even more beautiful.”

“Napakabuti mong tao and never ever change. You are a blessing to the people around and you bring joy everywhere you go. I’m proud of the woman you are.

“Lagi mo tandaan na nandito ako lagi para sayo to take care and protect you. Looking forward to having a celebration date once you take a break from your new project. Love, Enzo.”

He thanked Vito for “inspiring [him] to be a better man,” and stressed how blessed he was to have met her.

The two grew close while working together in the ABS-CBN series “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.”