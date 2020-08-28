‘Blessed to have met you’: Enzo Pineda confirms he’s dating Michelle Vito

MANILA — “Time & Again” star Enzo Pineda has confirmed his romance with actress Michelle Vito.

On Friday, the 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Vito together, writing that he’s “excited for the adventures life has in store for [them].”

“In this vast infinite universe that we are in, I’m blessed that I ended up in this interesting planet called earth & met you. Thank you for sunnier days and thank you for inspiring me to be a better man,” he said.

“I treasure every moment with you and I’m excited for the adventures life has in store for us.”

It’s unclear when the two started dating.

Back in May, Pineda posted a series of pictures of them together with the caption: “I told her she doesn’t need no filter...but maybe I do.”

Mid-August, Vito shared, to celebrate Pineda’s birthday, a post calling her boyfriend her love.

The two grew close while working together in the ABS-CBN series “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.”