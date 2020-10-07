WATCH: Alex Gonzaga makes parents do 'totropahin o jojowain' challenge

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga attempted but failed to prank both her parents Bonoy and Pinty when she asked them to do the “Totropahin or Jojowain” challenge in front of each other.

During the game, Gonzaga would name a couple of male and female celebrities, and her mom and dad would say if they are interested in dating them or just befriending them.

Unknown to her parents, Gonzaga talked to each of them prior to the game and said that the goal is to make the other one feel jealous.

Among the female celebrities whom Gonzaga’s father said he would befriend were Pia Wurtzbach, Marjorie Barretto, Sharon Cuneta, Anjanette Abayari, Alma Moreno and Catriona Gray.

Those he said he’s interested to date were Dawn Zulueta, Lorna Tolentino, Jenine Desiderio, Cathy Garcia Molina and Vice President Leni Robredo.

According to Gonzaga’s father, he likes Robredo because she has a resemblance to Pinty and because she is a very simple woman.

Bonoy, however, revealed in the end that his ultimate celebrity crush would have to be Sandy Andolong.

“Yung kamuka ng mommy mo, 'yung asawa ni Christopher (de Leon). Nagagandahan ako doon,” he said.

As for Pinty, the male celebrities she would like to befriend were Aga Muhlach, Long Mejia and Robert Jaworski.

On the other hand, she is interested to date de Leon, Piolo Pascual, Gabby Concepcion, Jackie Chan and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Explaining some of her answers, Pinty said: “Kahawig ng daddy mo [si Jackie Chan]. May feature sa mukha si Jackie Chan na kahawig mo. 'Yung shape ng mukha, 'yung mata.”

Pinty said she also finds Moreno “cute.”

When Gonzaga asked if Moreno stands a chance if ever he and Bonoy court her at the same time, Gonzaga’s father interrupted and said: “Mananalo na ako. Alam mo kung bakit? Hindi naman manliligaw 'yun eh.”

While the two obviously had fun doing the challenge, the two told Gonzaga afterwards that she failed to prank them.

Watch Gonzaga’s vlog below.