New ‘Star ng Pasko’ version to be released October 9

MANILA — A new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko,” performed by Vivoree Esclito and Patrick Quiroz, is set to be released this weekend.

Here's an early Christmas gift for all of you! 🎄 From their undeniable chemistry in Hello, Stranger, @patrickquiroz_ & @vivoree is releasing their version of "Star ng Pasko" will be out on Oct. 9 on all Digital Streaming Platforms ✨



PRE-SAVE HERE

👉🏻 https://t.co/UUVxmZKAoK pic.twitter.com/kCjY7Br4Aq — Star Pop PH (@Starpopph) October 4, 2020

The updated version, an acoustic one, based on its snippet on Tuesday, will be available to stream on Friday.

“Star ng Pasko,” written by Robert Labayen with original music by Marcus and Amber Davis, was the 2009 Christmas theme song of the Kapamilya network.

The song about hope amid trials followed the widescale devastation caused by Typhoon Ondoy that year.

In the years since its original release, “Star ng Pasko” has become a favorite Christmas tune among Filipinos, and is considered one of the most memorable ABS-CBN holiday songs.

“Star ng Pasko” was included in a 2019 medley of ABS-CBN’s Christmas station ID, featuring the network’s other well-loved songs in the past decade.