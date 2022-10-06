MANILA – OPM veteran Regine Velasquez expressed her dismay over fans who pretend to support her but also pray for her marriage with Ogie Alcasid to end.

Velasquez took to Twitter to air her disappointment.

“By the way nakakapagud na yung mga taong nag papangap na ‘we care about her’ and yet continues to wish my relationship with MY HUSBAND to fail,” she tweeted.

“I don’t understand anymore. Well I guess block kiti block na lang ako. Hay,” she added.

Last August, rumors circulated that the marriage of Velasquez and Alcasid was on the rocks, which was quickly debunked by the couple.

The celebrity couple shot down the speculations during Alcasid’s guesting on “Magandang Buhay,” where Velasquez is one of the hosts.

“Ano lang 'yan, siguro hindi naman puwedeng mawalan ng basher, hindi ba? Minsan kasi kapag nakikita nila ang liga-ligaya niyo, 'yun lagi pupukulin. Kaya huwag mo na pansinin, ikaw naman," he told his wife.

"Actually ako wala, natawa ako, kasi alam kong hindi. You know, since we've been together for 11, magtu-twelve. Sinasabi ko ito sa kanya lagi, mas mahal ko siya ngayon kaysa dati," Velasquez replied.

The two singers have been married since 2010 and have a 10-year-old son, Nate.

