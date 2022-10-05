Home  >  Entertainment

Maja Salvador, fiancé Rambo Nuñez share sweet snaps from Bali getaway

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 12:27 AM

MANILA — Maja Salvador and fiancé Rambo Nuñez Ortega appeared to have an advance birthday getaway for the actress, going by their sweet snaps taken in Bali, Indonesia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

On Instagram on Tuesday, Salvador posted photos of her and Nuñez sharing a kiss, simply captioned, “ILY DD.”

Nuñez, meanwhile, shared pictures of him and Salvador at a beach club with the sea in the background. “Zooming in and out in Bali with @maja,” he wrote.

The couple shared the vacation updates a day before Salvador’s birthday.

The “Wildflower” actress turned 34 on October 5.

On Wednesday, Nuñez penned a sweet birthday message for his fiancée, saying, “YOU have a very big heart, YOU love making people happy and YOU are very selfless.”

“That is simply being YOU! And that’s why I Love YOU!” he wrote.

Salvador recently made headlines when she confirmed her return to ABS-CBN, her home network of nearly two decades, with a new teleserye co-starring Richard Gutierrez.

Salvador’s casting in the project, which has the working title “Iron Heart,” comes over two years since “The Killer Bride,” her last ABS-CBN project which concluded in January 2020 or two months before the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Following the lockdown and the subsequent franchise denial of ABS-CBN, Salvador appeared in programs on TV5 and GMA-7. She remains visible on both networks, in addition to her forthcoming ABS-CBN return.

