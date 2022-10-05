MANILA — Maja Salvador and fiancé Rambo Nuñez Ortega appeared to have an advance birthday getaway for the actress, going by their sweet snaps taken in Bali, Indonesia.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Salvador posted photos of her and Nuñez sharing a kiss, simply captioned, “ILY DD.”

Nuñez, meanwhile, shared pictures of him and Salvador at a beach club with the sea in the background. “Zooming in and out in Bali with @maja,” he wrote.

The couple shared the vacation updates a day before Salvador’s birthday.

The “Wildflower” actress turned 34 on October 5.

On Wednesday, Nuñez penned a sweet birthday message for his fiancée, saying, “YOU have a very big heart, YOU love making people happy and YOU are very selfless.”

“That is simply being YOU! And that’s why I Love YOU!” he wrote.

Salvador recently made headlines when she confirmed her return to ABS-CBN, her home network of nearly two decades, with a new teleserye co-starring Richard Gutierrez.

Salvador’s casting in the project, which has the working title “Iron Heart,” comes over two years since “The Killer Bride,” her last ABS-CBN project which concluded in January 2020 or two months before the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Following the lockdown and the subsequent franchise denial of ABS-CBN, Salvador appeared in programs on TV5 and GMA-7. She remains visible on both networks, in addition to her forthcoming ABS-CBN return.

