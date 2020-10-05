‘I’m Tee, Me Too’ episode 3 recap: Tee-do tries to date again to face his fear

Tee-do (Tay Tawan) prepares for his date with Soundlab in the third episode of I'm Tee, Me Too. Screenshot

Tee-do (Tay Tawan) tried to date again in his attempt to face his fear of loud chewing, in the latest episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too,” the newest Thai series to air locally.

In the third episode, which aired last Friday, October 2, T-Rex (Gun Atthaphan) suggested to bring Tee-do’s new love interest Soundlab to their house and prepare a meal for their date.

Maitee (Singto Prachaya) prepared congee for them but Soundlab confessed that she is allergic to meat and decided to eat her packed fried vegetables.

To distract Tee-do from the noise of Soundlab’s chewing, Maitee pretended to use the blender while T-Rex and Teedet (New Thitipoom) made their pet dog bark and Maetee (Off Jumpol) forced himself to fart. As if that weren't enough, Teedet used the lawn mower.

After the successful first date, the couple went to the movies and T-Rex and Maetee disguised as moviegoers to distract Soundlab and not let her eat anything during the date.

In their supposed third date to celebrate Soundlab’s birthday, Tee-do dropped his gift in the drainage. He attempted to get it back but at the expense of the girl leaving.

Later on, Soundlab confronted Tee-do and he confessed his fear of loud chewing. The girl opened-up that she is willing to struggle and help Tee-do face his fear.

Meanwhile, T-Rex’s father arrived in Watee’s residence and revealed that T-Rex is also named Tee-Lek.

The father attempted to figure out how they are related but Watee avoided having a conversation with him.

The house owner warned the other Tees again about bringing other people in the house. Maetee protested but Tee-do defended Watee and reminded the others that he might also be uncomfortable with strangers around the house.

"I’m Tee, Me Too" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the next episode, Maetee will be left alone in the house which might cost him his slot in the house.