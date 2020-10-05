Buboy Villar and American girlfriend split up

Buboy Villar and Angillyn Serrano Gorens

MANILA -- Actor Buboy Villar and his American girlfriend Angillyn Serrano Gorens have ended their four-year relationship.

This was confirmed by Gorens through her younger sibling Veybillyn Gorens in a report published by PEP on Monday, October 4.

According to Angillyn, she and Villar tried to fix their relationship but it just really didn't work out. She stressed that it was a mutual decision to end their love story.

“Naghiwalay kami ni Buboy two years ago, pero tinray pa rin naman namin i-work out pero we both realized na it wasn’t working na talaga," Angillyn said.

Villar and Angillyn have two children, Vlanz Karollyn and George Michael, who are both staying with Angillyn's parents.

“Mutual decision naman na maghiwalay kami at maging parents na lang sa mga anak namin. Feeling ko, mas naging okay naman both sides," she added.

“Marami nagtatanong sa akin at sa vlog ni Buboy kung bakit sa bahay nakatira 'yung mga anak namin. Ang dahilan dun is dati kasi nagti-taping si Buboy halos araw-araw. Hindi niya rin maaalagaan mga anak namin, at sa bahay naman nila maraming batang inaalagaan mama ni Buboy. So we both decided sa bahay na lang 'yung mga anak namin dahil maaalagaan naman sila mabuti nila Mama at Papa. Sobrang thankful kaming dalawa ni Buboy sa parents ko kasi sobrang spoiled at alaga sila,” Angillyn shared.

According to Angillyn, she still communicates with Villar through video call.

“Ako, patuloy lang nagwu-work dito sa US para sa mga kailangan din ng mga anak namin at saka makapag-ipon din dahil mag-aaral na rin si Vlanz," she said.

Back in 2016, Villar, best known for his portrayal of a young Manny Pacquiao in the acclaimed film "Kid Kulafu," had planned on marrying Angillyn.

They became a couple back in February 2016, and welcomed their first child in September 2017.

Aside from "Kid Kulafu," Villar also appeared on the hit ABS-CBN primetime series "Dolce Amore." His other notable performance was in "Dyesebel" alongside Anne Curtis.

Currently, Villar is busy creating content for his vlog.