Courtesy: Riot Games

MANILA - "GODS," the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championships or Worlds 2023, sung by K-pop hitmakers NewJeans, has been released.

The music video went live on video streaming platform YouTube on Wednesday afternoon.

The four-minute video features animation following the life of Korean pro player Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu's story right until he and DRX won the odds-stacked Worlds 2022 finals against T1. The song boasts of "epic and intense production elements" paired with NewJeans' vocals.

“Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration. ‘GODS’ juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful and powerful vocals – conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds," said Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games

Deft is currently competing with Dplus KIA. DRX has bowed out of Worlds contention and will be unable to defend their title this year.

Debuting in 2022, NewJeans, consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, have released a number of popular tracks, such "OMG" and "Super Shy."

