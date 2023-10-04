Blackpink's Jennie. Photo: Instagram/jennierubyjane

Blinks, are you ready to dance in the moonlight? Jennie of K-pop sensation Blackpink is set to release the song "You & Me" as a special single on October 6.

The girl group's management company, YG Entertainment, made the announcement on Wednesday via its social media accounts, publishing a promotional poster showing Jennie in a red outfit with the moon as her background.

Jennie first unveiled the all-English "You & Me" as her solo number during Blackpink's "Born Pink" world tour, which made a two-night stop in the Philippines last March.

"You & Me" also marks her second solo single after "Solo" in 2018.

Despite the release, it remains unknown if the four members of Blackpink have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, which ended in August.

A recent report claimed that members Jennie and Jisoo established their own agencies for their individual promotional activities. YG reportedly responded by saying, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding Blackpink's contract renewals and their future activities."

