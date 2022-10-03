Screenshots from Marvel's Twitter account.

The latest trailer of the film sequel of "Black Panther" released Monday revealed more details on the conflict with Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

"Only the most broken people can be great leaders," Namor said in a voiceover.

Namor was later on shown attacking Wakanda flying with his slippers with a scared crowd.

It also showed Shuri (Letitia Wright) in an Ironman-like armor and a more detailed Black Panther suit.

The first official teaser was shown during the San Diego Comic-Con featuring action-packed scenes set to the tune of “No Woman No Cry."

Angela Bassett’s character, Ramonda, can also be heard delivering an evocative message about being the queen of the most powerful nation while lamenting that her entire family is gone.

Ryan Coogler returned to direct "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will be released in theaters on November 11.

