Marvel unveils first teaser for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Marvel Studios has finally given its fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the sequel of the blockbuster movie "Black Panther.”

It’s first official teaser was shown during the San Diego Comic Con on Sunday morning (Manila time), featuring action-packed scenes set to the tune of “No Woman No Cry."

Angela Bassett’s character Ramonda can also be heard delivering an evocative message about being the queen of the most powerful nation while lamenting that her entire family is gone.

"Have I not given everything?" Ramonda asked.

The presence of Chadwick Boseman can also absolutely be felt in the two-minute clip even though he’s no longer going to be part of the movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" after passing in 2020 due to colon cancer.

Just like in the first film, Ryan Coogler is directing "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will be released in theaters on Nov. 11.

