Former Kapamilya actor Richard Yap is running again for congress, representing the 1st District of Cebu City.

His certificate of candidacy (COC) was filed by his wife Melody at the local office of the Commission on Elections over the weekend.

Photo courtesy of Omar Mamalinta

In 2019, Yap also ran for a congressional seat under PDP-Laban but lost to Raul del Mar.

Yap became a breakout star and a sought-after leading man with the 2012 series "Be Careful with My Heart."

Yap's last series with ABS-CBN was "Kadenang Ginto" in 2019.