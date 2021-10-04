Popular anime shows now available on Viu in PH

"Slam Dunk" is one of the popular anime titles that are now on Viu. Handout

MANILA -- Viu Philippines announced Monday that it has expanded its media library to include popular anime shows.

In a statement, Viu Philippines country manager Arianne Kader-Cu noted how anime "has long been part of Filipino pop culture."

"The early exposure opened their eyes to a world full of limitless action and adventure. Over time, that fandom has only gotten stronger and continues to grow today with more titles now easily accessible online," she said.

Users of Viu in the country can look forward to watching well-loved anime titles such as "Detective Conan," "One Piece," "Slam Dunk," "Dragon Ball Super," and "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal."

Other anime shows available on the platform include "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," "Attack on Titan," "Black Clover," "Hunter x Hunter," "Haikyuu!!," "Fairy Tail," "Cells at Work!," "One Punch Man," "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime," "Zombie Land Saga," "I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level," "Mob Psycho 100," "My Hero Academia," "Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World (Season 2)," "Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic," and more.

Viu, which specializes in Asian content, is available on the App Store, Google Play, selected smart TVs, and on the web.