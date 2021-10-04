Chito S. Roño tapped to direct 'Darna' TV series

Director Chito S. Roño. Handout

MANILA – Box-office filmmaker Chito S. Roño has been officially tapped to direct the highly anticipated TV adaptation of “Darna.”

Cameras will begin to roll for the TV series in November, with Roño expected to take audiences to the edge of their seats with his expertise in visual effects production and masterful storytelling.

Roño has directed several Kapamilya teleseryes such as “Imortal,” “Lastikman” and “Spirits,” as well as the movies “Feng Shui,” “The Ghost Bride,” “Dekada ‘70” and “Bata Bata Paano Ka Ginawa?”

In recent years, he was at the helm of the family drama “Signal Rock,” the Philippines' entry to the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 91st Academy Awards.

Directors Erik Matti and Jerrold Tarog were previously attached to the project, which was originally planned as a movie.

Top-billed by actress Jane de Leon, who is in deep preparation for her role, the upcoming “Darna” series will bring back the iconic Pinoy comics superheroine who embodies Filipino values and uses her superpowers for the common good.

Aside from de Leon, actress Iza Calzado has also been announced to be part of the series where she will portray “the first Darna” who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda.

“Darna: The TV Series” will be produced by ABS-CBN’s JRB Creative Production.