Due to 'scheduling conflicts,' Jerrold Tarog no longer involved in Darna series

MANILA -- Director Jerrold Tarog on Wednesday said he will no longer be involved in the upcoming ABS-CBN Darna series due to scheduling conflicts.

Tarog made the confirmation on Twitter as he replied to a netizen's question regarding the series, which will star Jane de Leon.

"Unfortunately, I'm not going to be involved in the TV series due to scheduling conflicts," Tarog said.

"But some doors remain open regarding my future involvement in the Ravelo universe. We will see. For now, I wish ABS-CBN and Jane de Leon all the best. Let's continue to support them," he added.

Last August, ABS-CBN said it has decided to postpone indefinitely the production of Darna movie due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By that time, Tarog said they already has “15 shooting days or 40 minutes rough cut. Plus some...big plans.”=

Based on his Instagram updates, the 15th day of filming happened on March 7, 2020, just a week before government authorities imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cameras started rolling for the "Darna" movie in January 2020.

Tarog officially became part of "Darna" in October 2018 after replacing original director Erik Matti, who departed from the project due to "creative differences" with producer Star Cinema.

De Leon, meanwhile, took over the "Darna" role from Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin, who were both attached to the superhero movie but had to back out because of injuries.

