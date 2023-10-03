Why Ria Atayde is expanding career into producing

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Ria Atayde is expanding her career from solely pursuing acting to also producing television series and films with Nathan Studios.

In an interview on ANC's "Headstart" on Tuesday, Atayde revealed that the pandemic was the catalyst for her decision to embark on this new journey.

“I think amidst the pandemic, there was just a demand for more content and given what happened to our network, our family felt that there was a need for us to step up and kind of offer what we could. That how we came up with Nathan Studios,” she said.

Atayde, however, mentioned that she is still in the process of adjusting to her role as a businesswoman.

“If anything, I feel like my college degree has been a huge help now more than ever. Because I took up Communications and it goes hand in hand with what we are currently doing. It’s just been fun,” she said.

“It’s been a little bit harder. There’s a little bit attachment when it comes to the film or the series when you’re an actress, and there’s a different sort of attachment when you’re the producer. That’s what I am trying to still maneuver,” she added.

Atayde said Nathan Studios' latest project is to distribute the Japanese film "Monster" in the Philippines.

“I think the goal is to bridge the gap in terms of the content internationally. We want to bring the Filipino products out and we also want to bring good films and series that we see into the Philippines to kind of like widen the range of genres that we get here in the country,” she said,

When asked what she specifically liked about "Monster," Atayde mentioned that it was one of the films screened at the Cannes Film Festival that everyone had been recommending.

“That on its own sparked curiosity for us. And the filmmaker that worked on this, he also did ‘Shoplifters’ in 2018 and that’s one of my favorite international films. So I feel like that really kind lit a fire and it encouraged everybody else in the group to acquire the film,” she said.

While acknowledging that this is a risky move post-pandemic, Atayde feels like it is something that producers should also be encouraged to do “so that there’s more options and maybe people would want to go out for films more.”

Following the cinematic release of “Monsters” nationwide on October 11, Atayde said their team is thinking about venturing into online streaming.



