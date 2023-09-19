Actresses Sylvia Sanchez, Ria Atayde, and Lorna Tolentino

MANILA -- Actresses Sylvia Sanchez, Ria Atayde, and Lorna Tolentino have secured the rights to the critically acclaimed Japanese drama “Monster.”

Showing on October 11 in Philippine cinemas under Nathan Studios, “Monster” is an emotional exploration of adolescence, deceit, and the consequences that arise from them.

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda and penned by Yuji Sakamoto, 'Monster" revolves around Minato, his mother Saori, and his classmate Eri, each offering a unique viewpoint on the unfolding events, revealing buried truths that troubled all the characters.

Ria, who is president and CEO of Nathan Studios, said in an interview that their production company continues to push boundaries with its new acquisition.

“Nathan Studios is a production outfit committed to delivering groundbreaking content. With different projects spanning series, movies, and live events, the studio has consistently showcased narratives that challenge conventions and resonate deeply with audiences,” she said.

Under her leadership, the company has produced notable projects like "Cattleya Killer," "Misis Piggy," and "Topakk."

The three actresses' collaboration happened during their recent visit to the Cannes Film Festival, where the Japanese movie bagged the Best Screenplay award.

After watching "Monster," they were deeply moved. The film resonated with them on multiple levels, touching them as mothers, children, and human beings. That prompted them to acquire the film with an eye toward sharing it with Filipinos.

"It's a poignant narrative about love, anti-bullying, family, and mental health," shared Ria.

Nathan Studios is confident that Filipino audiences will embrace the film with the same intensity.