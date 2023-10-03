MANILA – Actress Heaven Peralejo was not expecting to bag the Best Actress prize in the national level of the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023.

Peralejo will be the country’s representative in the regional award-giving body after her performance in the suspense-thriller “Nanahimik Ang Gabi.”

“Still on cloud nine. Most unexpected victory yet,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this to be happening! I am truly so honored to have won the Country Winner for Best Actress in #NananahimikAngGabi and being nominated as the Philippine representative for the Asian Academy Awards.”

The young actress starred alongside showbiz veterans Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado in the award-winning movie.

In fact, “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” was also recognized for Best Screenplay and Best Picture.

“But the blessings, did not end just there. Our film also received recognition for Best Screenplay and Best Picture. It's an absolute dream come true, and I still can't believe it. This will forever be in my heart,” she continued.

Last August, Peralejo also won the Best Actress trophy in Film Academy of the Philippines' 39th Luna Awards. She was also nominated for the top acting award in the FAMAS for the same movie.

Meanwhile, several ABS-CBN shows were also hailed as national winners in the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023.

Last year, Jodi Sta. Maria was named best actress in the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her performance in "A Broken Marriage Vow."

