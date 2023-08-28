Home > Entertainment Heaven Peralejo's best actress speech at 39th Luna Awards ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2023 05:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC First-time best actress winner Heaven Peralejo vowed to continue making her "momager" proud in her speech at the Film Academy of the Philippines' 39th Luna Awards on Saturday, August 26. Peralejo, who won for her daring portrayal in the romance thriller "Nanahimik Ang Gabi," dedicated the recognition to her mother, Shiela Luanne Angeles, who is co-managing her career. FULL STORY: Heaven Peralejo, Noel Trinidad bag top acting honors at 39th Luna Awards Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber film, movie, awards Read More: Heaven Peralejo Nanahimik Ang Gabi Luna Awards Film Academy of the Philippines /business/08/29/23/toyota-suspends-operations-at-12-japanese-factories-due-to-system-glitch-company/business/08/29/23/gcash-to-charge-convenience-fees-for-bpi-unionbank-cash-ins-from-october/classified-odd/08/29/23/doctors-find-live-parasitic-worm-in-womans-brain/business/08/29/23/ph-japan-sign-loan-agreement-for-disaster-recovery/video/news/08/29/23/wasted-water-outside-ncr-equal-to-half-of-angat-dam