Heaven Peralejo's best actress speech at 39th Luna Awards

First-time best actress winner Heaven Peralejo vowed to continue making her "momager" proud in her speech at the Film Academy of the Philippines' 39th Luna Awards on Saturday, August 26.

Peralejo, who won for her daring portrayal in the romance thriller "Nanahimik Ang Gabi," dedicated the recognition to her mother, Shiela Luanne Angeles, who is co-managing her career.