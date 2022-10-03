Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Kean Cipriano has finally unveiled the music video of his song “Tayuman.”

Starring Gabby Padilla and Khalil Ramos, the ER Alviz-directed music video was launched on O/C Records' official YouTube channel over theb weekend.

“Tayuman” is an acoustic-ballad and kundiman-alternative track that renders a heart-wrenching narrative about unrequited love.

The official music video's storyline touches on the notion of risks in love, friendship versus romantic relationship, and more about compromising and jeopardizing a relationship built over the years.

The song is written by Martin Riggs and Cipriano.

Currently, “Tayuman” is already available for streaming on digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

