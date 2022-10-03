'Drag Race PH': Xilhouete, Minty Fresh tie with 2 wins

Screenshots from HBO Go.

MANILA — Xilhouete is now tied with Minty Fresh with two wins in "Drag Race Philippines" season 1.

In the eighth episode, the six remaining queens were tasked to make over their loved ones and transform them into drag queens.

Eva Le Queen and Precious Paula Nicole received positive critiques but Xilhouete was the landslide winner with his partner Xhadow exuding elegance on the runway.

"More than anything, the presentation was flawless. I really felt the love and we really have to celebrate your partnership and celebrate the flawlessness of this drag," judge Rajo Laurel said.

"I love your performance and Xilhouete, I really commend you for this makeup. You made a twin. You always look expensive without a rhinestone or sequin. You are doing amazing in this competition," Jiggly Caliente added.

Marina Summers, Brigiding, Minty Fresh received negative critiques due to the lack of presentation on the runway.

"‘Yung iba flawless ‘yung presentation nila, may gimmick, may story pero sana siya katulad (sa iba) kino-coach niya every single step of the way. Walang pasabog," Kaladkaren told Minty Fresh.

"I know what you’re trying to do by giving your cousin the opportunity but at this point, I’m still judging you," Laurel told Brigiding.

Brigiding and Minty Fresh landed in the bottom two and prepared a lip sync performance to "Dyosa" by Yumi Lacsamana. Minty Fresh impressed the judges with her surprises up her sleeve and stayed for another week.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.



