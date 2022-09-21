Screenshot from HBO Go

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 queens Xilhouete and Minty Fresh got heartwarming messages from their loved ones in the recent "Untucked" episode.

In the sixth episode, Minty's family ensured that they will include her in their prayers to do well in the competition.

"I miss you. May the Lord bless and protect you always. I really miss you so much. Always pray to the Lord," Minty's mother said.

"May God’s blessing be with you today. I miss you so much. Stay safe and healthy," her nanny added.

"Good luck and I always pray for you. I’m always here for you. I’m so, so proud of you always. Kaya mo ‘yan. Isasama kita sa prayers no matter what. I love you," Minty's sister said.

In jest, Minty responded: "Sabi ko nung pumunta ‘ko rito, hindi ako iiyak, ngayon wala na, nasira na ‘yung image ko na cold, ayoko na."

Xilhouete went emotional when she saw her partner, Gel Jimenez, together with her dog, giving their reaffirmation before she wins the Snatch Game maxi challenge.

"We miss you so much and without you here in the house, it always felt half empty. However, I know that you are achieving your dreams and I hope that you really do well inside Drag Race," Jimenez said.

"I’ve seen and I know how much effort you have put into this competition, for every challenge… and I believe you are nailing every single one of them. I miss you so much," he added.

While Marina Summers' impersonation of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Eva Le Queen's Ruffa Mae Quinto was spot on, Xilhouete's Dra. Vicki Belo was quick to throw in punchlines and was able to volley with the other contestants.

Precious Paula Nicole was safe with her impersonation of Charo Santos and Viñas Deluxe was low with her double parody of Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda. Minty Fresh and Brigiding landed at the bottom with their characterization of Maria Sofia Love and Elizabeth Ramsey, respectively.

Minty Fresh won the lip-sync to "Amakabogera" by Maymay Entrata, but the judges chose to save Brigiding to stay in the competition.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

