Screenshots from HBO Go.

MANILA — The 2-in-1 runway looks of the "Drag Race Philippines" queens were overshadowed by the Snatch Game maxi challenge of the debut season.

In the sixth episode of the show, some of the looks of the queens seemed to miss the mark on the runway, with their reveals seemingly underwhelming when compared to other franchises.

"I was so pleased to see your gag-worthy Snatch Game impersonations. Ang ganda, ang gagaling niyo, girls. But your runway presentation was a hit and miss," Paolo Ballesteros said.

"I was disappointed. Sayang, it’s underwhelming. It’s a ru-velation. Do you even know what ru-velation means? Dapat ‘yung iru-ruveal mo (mapapa-wow kami)” he added.

In the Snatch Game, the queens have to impersonate a celebrity and be quick with their answers to riddles and rhetorical questions in an improv act setting.

While Marina Summers' impersonation of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Eva Le Queen's Ruffa Mae Quinto was spot on, Xilhouete's Dra. Vicki Belo was quick to throw in punchlines and was able to volley with the other contestants.

"It was so good kasi in reality hindi talaga siya funny kung iisipin mo. Hindi funny si Vicki Belo but you made her so funny. You did really well. Na-sustain mo siya," judge BJ Pascual said.

"I could not stop laughing and one of actually my favorite part about your Snatch Game is how you volleyed will all the other contestants and you didn’t let anyone get a punchline after you. I was watching a masterclass of Snatch Game with you," judge Jiggly Caliente added.

While Precious Paula Nicole was safe with her impersonation of Charo Santos and Viñas Deluxe was low with her double parody of Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda, Minty Fresh and Brigiding landed at the bottom with their characterization of Maria Sofia Love and Elizabeth Ramsey, respectively.

Kaladkaren told Brigiding: "I just felt like the jokes weren’t really landing. Sayang because your answers in the Snatch Game proper were so serious. They weren’t witty at all."

"Kung napag-aralan mong mabuti ‘yung character mas mabibigyan mo siya ng buhay, hindi mo siya nagawa and your answers in the actual Snatch Game weren’t also funny," she told Minty Fresh.

Minty Fresh won the lip-sync to "Amakabogera" by Maymay Entrata but the judges chose to save Brigiding to stay in the competition.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

