MANILA -- A rare assembly of divas, both doyennes and young ones, gathered virtually onstage in a grand production number that highlighted the Gabay Guro tribute for teachers this year.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta led the group as she sang her iconic hit, “Pangarap na Bituin,” with Angeline Quinto.

Joey Albert and Morisette Amon sang “Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin,” Zsa Zsa Padilla and Gigi de Lana rendered “Kahit Na,” Kuh Ledesma and Jona did “Dito Ba?,” Regine Velasquez and Kyla belted out “Dadalhin.”

Earlier in the three-hour show, male OPM crooners dished out their respective hits in a production number started by singer-composer Jose Mari Chan with “A Love To Last,” a song that speaks beautifully of Gabay Guro’s seven core pillars – livelihood, scholarship, teacher’s training, educational facility, connectivity and computerization, digitalization and the teacher’s tribute.

Chan later figured in a number, “Tell Me Your Name,” with OPM icons singing their familiar hits. Martin Nievera sang “Be My Lady” and “How Can I?,” Nonoy Zuñiga rendered “Love Without Time” and “Never Ever Say Goodbye,” Basil Valdez crooned “Let the Pain Remain” and “You.”

Meanwhile, Velasquez was given her tribute, too, for being part of Gabay Guro from the start. The Songbird was honored for her dedication, commitment and work extended to the advocacy of PLDT-Smart through the years.

Velasquez’s songs like “Urong Sulong,” “Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang,” “Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling Ka,” “Pangarap Ko ang Ibigin Ka,” “Araw Gabi,” “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Narito Ako” and “Hanggang Ngayon” were belted out by Vina Morales, Lara Maigue, Klarisse de Guzman, Aicelle Santos, Katrina Velarde and Bituin Escalante.

“Sobra akong touched sa tribute na ito,” Velasquez said. “I don’t know if I deserve that tribute. But thank you, Gabay Guro, for making me a part of your advocacy.”

Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid capped the teacher’s tribute with “You Are My Song.”

For the second year in a row, Gabay Guro presented a star-studded line-up of performers to honor the teachers, with the event happening on a digital landscape.

Top-caliber artists and celebrities serenaded the teachers in production numbers. The tribute opened with the original song and upbeat rap ditty, “Saludo,” performed by Sam Concepcion, Rayver Cruz, Elmo Magalona and Quest.

With the theme, “Guro sa Gitna ng Pandemya: Heroes for Digital Transformation,” this year’s tribute was streamed live on Gabay Guro’s Facebook page as the app allowed Gabay Guro to reach out to more teachers all around the country.

For two consecutive years now, Gabay Guro continues to give digital means and transformation to teachers across the country, as it continues to adapt to the new normal.

Gabay Guro founder and chairperson Chaye Cabal Revilla cannot be any prouder this year, when the advocacy program managed to push through with the tribute and celebrate again with the teachers virtually.

The tribute was hosted by Pops Fernandez, Iza Calzado, Derek Ramsay, Dominic Roque and Atom Araullo.

The flagship project of PLDT Smart Foundation for 14 years now, Gabay Guro focuses on helping uplift the state of Filipino teachers.