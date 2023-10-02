MANILA -- OPM veteran Regine Velasquez was honored with the Ryan Cayabyab Award for Excellence in Philippine Music during the Pinoy Playlist Music Festival (PPMF).



In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Velasquez expressed her gratitude receiving the recognition from the people she admires.

"Oh my goodness akala ko mag-attend lang ako ng award tapos I’m nominated I didn’t know it was a tribute and I was being honoured. As I am writing this, naiiyak ako. Parang hindi ako makapaniwalang binibigyan ako ng parangal ng mga taong hinahangan ko sa industriyang ito. Napakalaki ng naitulong ng industriyang ito sa buhay ko at ng pamilya ko. Sa lahat ng mga taong naging bahagi ng aking lakbay at patuloy na pag lalakbay sa mundo na kinabibilangan ko, maraming salamat po! To GOD be the glory," she wrote.

Aside from a plaque, Velasquez was also treated to a musical tribute from Katrina Velarde, Phi Palmos, Trina Belamide, Ima Castro, Sweet Plantado and Jed Madela.

Highlights of the tribute was shared by Velasquez's husband Ogie Alcasid.

Aside from Velasquez, Alfonso “Coke” Bolipata and Mel Villena were also this year's PPMF awardees.



