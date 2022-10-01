Ina Raymundo surprises son Jakob in US

MANILA – Ina Raymundo did not think twice about flying all the way to the United States when she felt that she misses her older children.

On Instagram, the actress shared that she recently surprised her son Jakob, who has been studying in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“The past few weeks have been tough ‘coz I’ve been missing my older kids so I flew all the way from Manila ➡️ Cincinnati to give my son a little surprise visit,” she wrote.

“He gave me his best hug ever. Yup, I’m now the happiest Mama,” she added.

In her caption, Raymundo also tagged her daughter Erika, saying she will go see her next.

It was in August when Raymundo sent off Jakob to the United States.

Jakob, who is studying at the Xavier University, is part of the Cincinnati-based baseball team Musketeers in NCAA Division 1, which features major collegiate athletic powers in the US.

