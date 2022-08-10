Ina Raymundo emotional as she sends off son Jakob

MANILA -- Ina Raymundo turned emotional as she sent off her son Jakob over the weekend.

Without mentioning where her son is going, Raymundo briefly wrote in the caption: “Bye for now, kuya.”

Jakob’s sister Erika just commented with a crying, sad emoji.

Last November, Raymundo shared that Jakob made it to Xavier University’s baseball team in the United States.

Raymundo took to Instagram at the time to share Jakob’s achievement, saying it was the result of many years of hard work and dedication.

“My son is now officially a Xavier Musketeer. To be playing D1 college baseball is one of the best achievements in your life, Jakob. We are so proud of you,” she said in the caption.

Portunak will be suiting up for the Cincinnati-based Musketeers in NCAA Division 1, which features major collegiate athletic powers in the US.

Related video: