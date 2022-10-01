With no entry this year, Vic Sotto misses joining MMFF



MANILA-- Every Christmas season, the entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) are undoubtedly anticipated by moviegoers, who always have interesting choices in the line-up from comedy, to drama, romance, horror and fantasy.

One celebrity who consistently fields an entry more often for the family, is veteran comedian Vic Sotto, whose films always top the box office. Since 2020, however, Sotto has not had a film entry obviously because of the pandemic.

Recently, when he faced the press in a virtual interview for NET25, Sotto did not deny he misses the MMFF.

“Ang totoo, miss na miss ko ang festival at gumawa ng pelikula,” Sotto disclosed.

“Actually, may concept na kami for an entry, kami nila Mr. Tuviera sa APT Entertainment. Pero hindi namin kayang tapusin. Hindi naman ako ‘yung tipong matapos lang, makasali lang.

“When it’s meant for me, for us, my group, pagka kami ay sasali, kailangan mataas ang kalidad at hindi naman pwedeng ganu’n-ganun lang. But we’re targeting to join again next year. So most probably, next year, balik MMFF na ako.”

Sotto’s last entry in the MMFF was back in 2019, when he fielded the comedy flick, “Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity,” megged by Michael Tuviera.

Through the years, Sotto almost always led the top-grossing entry in the MMFF that registered millions at the tills. He makes a conscious effort to wrap up a comedy film for the entire family, even joining the much-awaited parade, throwing candies, shirts and other give-aways from the float for the fans.

“Alam niyo naman, kakampi ko lahat. Kapamilya, Kapatid, Kapuso. Pero Kabisote lang ako,” said Sotto, referring to his popular big screen character known to his thousands of fans. “Kahit saan, pwede ako.

“Walang masamang tinapay. Everything, no problem at all. Ever since, I never really had a problem, ‘pag dating sa trabaho.”

Sotto acknowledged his wife of six years, Paulene Luna, who supports him in everything that he does, either films or even in personal life. They have a daughter, Tali, who’s turning five this November.

“Ever since, I never really had a problem ‘pag dating sa trabaho,” Sotto admitted. “Kung sino ka-trabaho ko or kung sino ang kasama sa pelikula. Ang maganda kay Paulene, nasa industriya din siya.

“Naintindihan niya ang trabaho ko. Kung sino bagay sa role na ‘to. Sa kanya nanggagaling ang suggestions kung sino bagay sa ganitong character. Never kaming nagkaroon ng argument or pagtatalo.

“When it comes to leading lady or concept ng projects, she is always supportive. ‘Yung mga utak namin, hindi naman nagkakalayo. Ang isip niya, isip matanda, ako, isip bata. Wala talaga kaming problema.”

Their arguments are often merely about the viand they want on their dining table. “Ganu’n lang kababaw. Kung gusto ko tocino, siya gusto niya pusit, ayos lang. Gawin nating tocino with pusit. Tapos ang usapan.”

