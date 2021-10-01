Kim Atienza, ABS-CBN part ways after 17 years

Kim Atienza, popularly known as Kuya Kim, was the resident weatherman of ‘TV Patrol’ for 15 years starting in 2006. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Kim Atienza, the primetime trivia and weatherman who has endeared himself to Filipino viewers as “Kuya Kim,” is parting ways with ABS-CBN, his home network of 17 years.

“Today, Kim Atienza bid goodbye to the viewers of ‘TV Patrol’ after many years of delivering the nightly weather news,” ABS-CBN said in a statement on Friday, October 1.

“No doubt, Kuya Kim has become an iconic name on Philippine television just like his predecessor in our primetime newscast, the late Ernie Baron.”

Atienza joined “TV Patrol,” the flagship newscast of ABS-CBN, in 2006, months after the passing of Baron.

With the segments “Weather Weather Lang” and “Kaunting Kaalaman,” he, too, became a household name, instantly recognizable with his signature safari hat.

Aside from the unmistakable silhouette, Atienza’s outro, or ending spiel, made a mark on the Filipino audience — as a nightly reminder to keep riding life’s highs and lows.

“Lagi nating tatandaan: ang buhay ay weather-weather lang,” he would say after each weather report — and for the last time on “TV Patrol” on Friday.

Kuya Kim hosted the ABS-CBN current affairs program ‘Matanglawin’ for 12 years until 2020. ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN also paid tribute to Atienza for his role in helping educate a generation, as a unique media personality that crossed over from news to entertainment, making his programs, and himself, more accessible to everyday Filipinos.

“For 17 years, he shared knowledge and wonder to our viewers, as well as the many young Filipinos who grew up watching and learning from him in ‘Matanglawin,’” the Kapamilya network said.

The current affairs show has become synonymous with Atienza, having reached 12 years on air. It concluded abruptly in mid-2020, when ABS-CBN was forced to retrench thousands of employees, including many who comprised “Matanglawin,” after being forced off free television due to the network’s franchise denial by a congressional panel.

Atienza, who started his TV career as a voice actor for localized animated shows, went on to co-host several ABS-CBN titles, from the morning programs “Magandang Umaga, Pilipinas!” and “Umagang Kay Ganda,” to the lunch-time staple “It’s Showtime.”



Kuya Kim (fourth from right) is one of the original mainstays of ‘It’s Showtime,’ which premiered in 2009. He stayed with the noontime program for seven years. ABS-CBN

As a former mainstay of the noontime variety show, Atienza was similarly a trivia man who now got to show his fun side, as he interacted with audience members and obliged requests to “sample” dance moves.

Beyond that, as the most senior of his peers on “It’s Showtime,” he imparted life lessons drawn from their close friendships, and his own experience of being a family man.

It was also during his seven-year stint with “It’s Showtime” when he shared with the “madlang people” his months-long recovery from a stroke in 2010. At the time, he would join the program remotely from his hospital bed, still donning his favorite hat.

ABS-CBN, in its statement, thanked Atienza “for his dedication, passion, and most of all, service to the Filipino people.”

“All the best, Kuya Kim!”