Photo from Jason Abalos' Facebook page

MANILA -- Actor Jason Abalos joined other celebrities in venturing into politics as he confirmed his election run in 2022 to become Nueva Ecija’s board member.

Abalos shared this development on his Facebook page, as he filed his certificate of candidacy on Friday.

According to the actor, he plans to continue the legacy of his father Popoy Abalos as board member of the province’s second district.

The family decided to let Jason run as fear brought by the pandemic continues to persist, especially for senior citizens like his father.

“Malaking hamon ang pandemyang ito para sa mga senior citizen kaya po napag desisyunan namin na ako na ang magtatrabaho para po sa ating mga kababayan,” Abalos revealed.

He promised to capitalize on technology to make the services more accessible to his constituents.

“At dahil po dito kung inyong mapagbibigyan ay ilalapit namin ang kapitolyo at ibat ibang ahensya ng gobyerno katuwang ang ating susunod na magiging Gobernadora Rianne Cuevas sa inyong mga tahanan sa pamamagitan ng teknolohiya,” he said.

“Isa lang po ito sa aking mga magiging adbokasiya, para po sa buong lalawigan ng Nueva Ecija. Kailangan po namin ang inyong suporta at mga dalangin. Maraming salamat po.”

Abalos rose to fame when he joined the Star Circle Quest in 2004. From there, he became a Star Magic artist until 2017.

He appeared in n numerous Kapamilya shows from 2004 to 2017 including a guest appearance on “Ang Probinsyano,” and lead roles in “Two Wives,” “Moon of Desire,” and “Maria Mercedes.”

Abalos, 36, is in a long-term relationship with former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and beauty queen Vickie Rushton.

