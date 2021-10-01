Actor Lou Veloso seeks reelection as Manila councilor

MANILA — Actor Lou Veloso is seeking reelection as councilor in the 6th district of Manila.

Aktor at konsehal na si Luciano "Lou" Veloso, naghain ng certificate of candidacy para sa panibagong termino bilang konsehal sa lungsod ng Maynila. | via @RayaCapulong #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/qDSs7YZLWe — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) October 1, 2021

Veloso made formal his bid as he filed his certificate of candidacy (COCO) on Friday.

Prior to his current term as councilor, Veloso sought the vice mayoral seat in Manila in 2013, but lost to Isko Moreno, who then became mayor in 2019.

Veloso had also served as councilor prior to his bid as vice mayor.

Veloso, who has been juggling his political and showbiz careers, is currently seen in the ongoing second season of the romcom series “Hoy, Love You!”.

Veloso is among several showbiz personalities to return or enter politics via the 2022 polls, alongside the likes of Claudine Barretto, Ejay Falcon, Nash Aguas, Angelu de Leon, Bobby Andrews, and Javi Benitez. — with a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News