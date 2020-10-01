Maja Salvador to star in Mikhail Red's upcoming film

MANILA -- Actress Maja Salvador is set to star in the upcoming movie "Arisaka," the latest film of young director Mikhail Red.

This was confirmed by Salvador in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 30.

In the caption, Salvador simply wrote "Arisaka."

Using the same photos shared by Salvador, Red also shared his excitement to be working with the actress.

The film is Salvador's first with Red and her second project with Ten17P after the award-winning film "Thelma" in 2011, for which Salvador was named best actress awards at the Gawad Urian and the Film Academy of the Philippines.

Salvador was last seen on the big screen in Black Sheep's "To Love Some Buddy" in 2018. Her last acting project was ABS-CBN's revenge drama “The Killer Bride” which concluded in January.