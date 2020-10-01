Julia Montes debuts blonde hair

MANILA – Julia Montes wowed her followers when she surprised them with her new look on Thursday.

On Instagram, Montes shared her most recent photo where she’s seen rocking her new blonde hair.

“I have everything I need to be happy,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Less than 30 minutes since it was posted, Montes’ photo now has more than 10,000 “likes,” with her friends from the industry complimenting her new look.

Among those who liked her fresh style are Erich Gonzales, Ciara Sotto, DJ Cha Cha, Emmanuelle Vera and fashion designer Jot Losa.

Proof that she is happy and content with her life now, Montes embarked on a new journey last September — from the comforts of her own home.

The actress announced that she has decided to go back to school, signing up for online classes.

“This is how I turn a crisis into an opportunity, doing things I have always wanted now that I have the luxury of time,” she wrote as the caption of a photo of her in front of a laptop.

She did not specify what course she enrolled in, but it was for one at Southville International School and Colleges.

Montes is a previous graduate of a culinary school. She finished it in 2015.

Prior to the lockdown, Montes was supposed to star in a new Dreamscape series, “Burado,” with Nadine Lustre.

The project, which was first unveiled in February, was cancelled last August due to prevailing restrictions on shooting due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The “pre-pandemic concept” of the series, Dreamscape said, involves filming action-packed scenes in international locations, which is “difficult to mount at this time.”

“Burado” was due to shoot in Thailand, Cambodia, and India, aside from the Philippines, Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal previously said.

Aside from Montes and Lustre, “Burado” would have also starred Paulo Avelino and Zanjoe Marudo in lead roles as well as Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet.