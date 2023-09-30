Eldest son Robin Nievera to become a dad

MANILA -- Concert Queen Pops Fernandez will soon have a new tag that undoubtedly excites her. By the end of 2023 or in early January 2024, Fernandez will be a grandma as her eldest son, Robin Nievera, will also become a dad.

Last August, Fernandez made a gender reveal on her YouTube channel that Robin and his non-showbiz girlfriend are expecting a baby boy.

“Call me Lolli-Pops,” Fernandez told ABS-CBN when she signed a new contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) on Friday. “Martin has yet to think on how he will be called.

This early, the singer-actress has been practicing how she wants to be called -- “Lolli-Pops.”

“I’m excited and we have announced it on my vlog and on Instagram that we are expecting to be a lolli and lolo,” Fernandez disclosed. “Kuya [Robin] and his girlfriend will bring the new addition to our family.

“That’s going to happen either latter part of this year or early 2024. We did a gender reveal. It will be a boy. Gusto ko sana girl, but a baby is a baby and as long as he is healthy, he is such a blessing. We can’t wait to meet our new baby boy.

“They said it’s exciting to take care of your apo. I can’t wait to experience that. When we got tired, return to sender lang. But I think I will be a spoiler. If it’s a girl, I already planned that we will go twinning. But even if he’s a boy, it won’t stop me. Whatever color I wear, it will be his color, too.”

It certainly took a while before Fernandez got to be a “lolli.” Robin is turning 37 this November. Her younger son, Ram, is 33.

“Very soon, I will join the bandwagon of my colleagues who now have grandchildren,” Fernandez excitedly said.

For her new contract with Viva, Fernandez expressed her desire to return to acting and do light projects for the big screen. It has been nearly two decades since she was last seen acting in films.

Her last film was Joel Lamangan’s fantasy-adventure, “Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah Ze Movie” in 2006. “Matagal-tagal na siya and it was really a great experience,” she said. “When we were told, ‘Lipad,’ talagang lilipad kami. I was with Zsa Zsa Padilla.

“Seeing the film onscreen was a different experience, too. That was where I confirmed, anak pala talaga ako ng isang action star,” added the daughter of the late Eddie Fernandez. “Hopefully, we get to do something again on the big screen.”

With a career that spans four decades, Fernandez has earned two Best Supporting Actress nominations for “Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah” – Gawad Urian Awards and Star Awards for the Movies – both in 2007.

She also recalled a memorable big screen project, Maryo J. de los Reyes’ “Linlang” (1999), with Richard Gomez and Joyce Jimenez. Fernandez earned a FAMAS Best Supporting Actress nomination.

“At the time I did ‘Linlang,’ single ako ulit,” Fernandez revealed. “So that meant a lot for me. That was very dramatic. That was an adaptation of a very classic movie. I got nominated there and I was happy after I did ‘Linlang.’

“I want to start with a light project as a warm-up because I haven’t done movies in a long time. Although I will not mind doing a thriller because that’s what I love to watch. More of a thinking thriller.

“Not too much of a drama, because I’ve been there in real life. I will welcome comedy, too or even a romantic-comedy.”

Another film where Fernandez also earned a Best Actress citation was De los Reyes’ “Gusto Ko ng Lumigaya,” opposite Diether Ocampo and Albert Martinez.

“Maligaya na naman ako right now,” Fernandez insisted. “I’m in a very good place. Still single, but not sad. Still single, but not really looking. One day soon, the time will come. Hindi ko na hahanapin. Dadating naman ‘yan.”

No wonder, Fernandez remains youthful-looking at 56.

“I found my happy place,” she maintained. “It’s not intentional but I concentrated on my life. I concentrated on my boys [sons Robin and Ram] and my family. When I finally decided I really want to move on and do things on my own, I have accepted where I am.”

She thanks her mom, the youthful-looking Dulce Lukban, as well as her dad, Eddie Fernandez.

“Like what my song, ‘Always Loved’ said, you have to always love. Once you know where you want to be and you discover where you want to go, first you have to love yourself.”

“Always Loved” is Fernandez’s latest single under Star Music which she herself penned, with Trisha Denise, Sab, Jeremy G and Star Music director Jonathan Manalo, who also produced the track.

Fernandez came to a point in her life where she opted to semi-retire and started producing concerts of other artists.

“But I realized, I could do concerts again,” she admitted. “When I collaborated with other artists in the US, I got to miss performing live onstage. Once you’re back onstage and you get to sing live again, that was really where I want to be.

“I got excited again. I decided I still want to work some more. While I still can. While I still have the energy. Why not?”

She recently had a concert tour with Joey Albert in Canada (Vancouver and Edmonton).

Looking back after 40 years, Fernandez still feels blessed and grateful that she’s still around. “When I was still starting, in my mind, honestly, pa-cute lang ‘yun,” she said. “I just want to experience being in showbiz because my mom and dad were in the business.

“Back then, I thought 10 years were long enough. So I told myself, after 10 years, I wanted to finish my studies and go back to college. But that didn’t happen anymore because a lot of things happened in my life.

“Looking back, who would have thought that I will still be in the business after 40 years? I am very grateful to everything that happened in my life and my career.”

In February 2024, Fernandez will stage a one-night, pre-Valentine’s concert. “I will do solo concerts again because that has been my trademark,” she said.

No wonder, she has been tagged as the Concert Queen.