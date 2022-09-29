Screen grab from Youtube

The HBO Asia Original series “On The Job” has been nominated for best TV Movie/Mini-Series at the International Emmy Award 2022.

The list of nominees were released Thursday.

CONGRATS! “On The Job” is nominated at the 2022 International Emmy Awards in NYC! Category: TV Movie/Mini-Series



On The Job

Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media

Philippines. @TFCNewsNow @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/jtROG5a4CK — DON TAGALA (@dontagala) September 29, 2022

Created by Erik Matti and Michiko Yamamoto, “On the Job” is a six-part miniseries adapted from the 2013 film of the same title, and its sequel, “The Missing 8”, which premiered in 2021 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

The series centers around crime syndicates that temporarily release contracted prison inmates to carry out political assassinations for those in power, except that the crime syndicates are run by politicians.

The series also puts a spotlight on the real-world predicament concerning fake news and how easily truth can be manufactured and disseminated to the public in today's age of information.