HBO Go to show 'On the Job' as 6-part series

MANILA -- WarnerMedia announced Wednesday that it has picked up “ On the Job” as a new HBO Asia Original series continuing the saga of Erik Matti’s 2013 film carrying the same name.

In its media advisory, WarnerMedia said the six-part hour-long crime thriller series will premiere globally and exclusively on HBO Go in September.

Inspired by true events, select episodes from the series will also compete at the 78th Venice Film Festival as “On The Job: The Missing 8” in September. It is the only film from Asia out of the 21 international films in Competition at this year’s Venezia 78.

The series centers around crime syndicates that temporarily release contracted prison inmates to carry out political assassinations for those in power, except that the crime syndicates are run by politicians.

The series also puts a spotlight on the real-world predicament concerning fake news and how easily truth can be manufactured and disseminated to the public in today's age of information.



Conceived and directed by Matti, the series in English and Filipino was filmed in the Philippines and stars Joel Torre, John Arcilla, Piolo Pascual, Dennis Trillo, Gerald Anderson, Joey Marquez, Dante Rivero, Christopher De Leon and Lotlot De Leon.



While the first two episodes of the series were shown as a film as part of the Director’s Fortnight at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, the episodes on HBO GO are remastered and include never-before-seen and exclusive content.

Produced by Reality MM Studios and Globe Studios, “On the Job” was written by Michiko Yamamoto and Erik Matti and executive produced by Dondon Monteverde, Matti, Joe Caliro and Quark Henares.

