After 20 years, NSYNC releases new song ‘Better Place’

NSYNC releases first song together in 20 years with “Better Place”. Handout

MANILA – American boy group NSYNC, which rose to fame in the 90s, finally dropped their first song together in two decades.

“Better Place” is the original motion picture soundtrack of Dreamworks Animation’s “Trolls Band Together” which will be released on October 20.

Multi-award-winning artist Justin Timberlake returned as the soundtrack’s executive music producer alongside Grammy award-winning producer/songwriter Mike Elizondo.

Timberlake wrote and performed new original music for the film, which also includes music from the cast and some of today’s top artists including Kid Cudi, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Anna Kendrick.

Through a collection of 14 tracks, the soundtrack stayed true to “Trolls” signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits.

“Trolls Band Together” follows the 2020 Trolls World Tour Original Motion Picture Soundtrack which featured the track “The Other Side” with Timberlake and SZA.

It also received an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Soundtrack.

The first installment and highly successful #1 children’s soundtrack for DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit Trolls featured the 4X platinum selling song, “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!”.

It became the best-selling song of 2016, debuted #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, won the GRAMMY Award for Best Song for Visual Media and secured multiple nominations including an Academy Award® and a Golden Globe.

Here’s the track list of the album:

Better Place (from Trolls Band Together) - *NSYNC

Perfect - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

Let's Get Married - Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches

Watch Me Work - Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

Vacay Island - Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor

BroZone’s Back - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick

Lonely People - Troye Sivan

Hustle Dimension - Joseph Shirley

It Takes Two - Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi

Mount Rageous - Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

Better Place (Family Harmony) - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello

Better Place (Reunion) - *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi

Family - Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

9 to 5 - Zosia Mamet

NSYNC was formed in 1995 in Orlando, Florida, consisting of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass.

They skyrocketed to fame in the late '90s with multi-platinum #1 albums like “No Strings Attached” and “Celebrity,” along with hit singles such as "Bye Bye Bye," which spent ten weeks atop the Pop Airplay chart in 2000.