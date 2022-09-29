Korean-American rapper Jessi. Photo: Instagram/@jessicah_o

MANILA — Korean-American rapper Jessi arrived in Manila late Wednesday for her first-ever concert in the country.

The 33-year-old artist posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of a cake with her face printed on it.

"Thank you Manila for the warm welcoming," Jessi wrote in the post.

Jessi is set to take the stage of the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Friday for her "Zoom in Manila" concert.

The artist is best known for songs such as "Nunu Nana" and "What Type of X." Her latest single, "Zoom," became a viral hit and spawned a dance challenge on video-sharing app TikTok.

