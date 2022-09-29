All eyes are on Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee for 'Gyeongseaong Creature'. Netflix

MANILA – Korean drama fans all over the globe are in for a treat as “Gyeongseaong Creature” starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee is set to air on streaming platform Netflix.

Set in the spring of 1945 in the city of Gyeongseong, the thriller series follows Park and Han as they go up against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed.

Park plays Jang Tae-sang, the head of merchant marketplace Golden Jade House, who is the wealthiest and most well-connected person in Gyeongseong.

Gyeongseong is the former name of Korea’s capital city Seoul, and the name used during Japanese colonial rule.

Tae-sang is someone who puts money before justice, but all that changes when he crosses paths with Yun Chae-ok (Han) while investigating a series of missing person cases.

Chae-ok is a famous bounty hunter who tracks down missing people, even ones who are dead. She possesses a sharp eye and agile survival skills learned from her rough childhood roaming across Manchuria and Shanghai with her father.

Aside from Park and Han, “Gyeongseong Creature” also stars Claudia Kim and Wi Ha-jun, who have been seen in some international projects.

Kim plays Maeda, the wife of a powerful official in Gyeongseong during the colonial period, while Wi is Gwon Jun-taek, Tae-sang's best friend. He joins Tae-sang's dangerous plan in rescuing the people who have gone missing.



Park is known for his roles on the series “Itaewon Class” and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.” Han, on the other hand, was seen on “The World of the Married” and “Nevertheless.”

