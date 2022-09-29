'Money Heist' spinoff 'Berlin' begins production

The cast of the 'Money Heist' spinoff 'Berlin' led by Spanish actor Pedro Alonso. Credit: Netflix

"Berlin," the spinoff of the highly successful Netflix series “Money Heist,” has finally begun production, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.

The new series follows the extraordinary heists of the iconic character played by Spanish actor Pedro Alonso.

“Berlin’s character has the most sparkling personality to place it in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state,” said creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina during the press conference.

Aside from Alonso, the other cast members of “Berlin” include Michelle Jenner as Keila, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

“Berlin” consists of eight episodes written by Lobato, Pina, David Oliva and David Berrocal.

The series, which will be directed by Albert Pintó, David Barrocal and Geoffrey Cowper, will begin shooting on October 3 in Paris and will take place over several weeks between the French capital and Madrid.

Netflix dropped the final season of “Money Heist” last December.