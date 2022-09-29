Bela Padilla goes location hunting for next film

MANILA – It appears Bela Padilla is extending her stay in the Philippines to look for filming locations for her next movie.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos as she went on an ocular inspection for a still untitled project.

She was particularly impressed with Clark International Airport, which she visited for the first time.

“One detail I love in the Clark airport is the carpet with blue squiggly lines that they ordered from Italy,” she said.

“The design is meant to calm you down amidst the busy to and fro of people having to get to their gates and final stops.”

It remains unclear whether Padilla will be starring in the upcoming film, or if she will direct or write it.

Nonetheless, she previously expressed gratitude to her Viva family for their guidance and support “when my dreams get bigger and bigger.”

Padilla’s last project to date was the movie “366” where she wore the hats of director and lead actress. Prior to that, she starred in the ABS-CBN series “Mea Culpa.”

Related video: