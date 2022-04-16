'366' director Bela Padilla considers herself an actress first

Bela Padilla in '366.' Handout

MANILA -- Five years ago, when actors Bela Padilla and Zanjoe Marudo worked with each other in the ABS-CBN afternoon series, “My Dear Heart,” in 2017 they were, unwittingly, romantically linked with each other.

Although no romance actually happened for real and they never became a couple, the two stars also remained distant through the years. But Padilla admitted she was really a fan of Marudo’s work even before they started working together on TV.

“I watched a lot of his movies,” Padilla told ABS-CBN News. “I’m a fan.”

Working with Marudo again, this time in the romance-tragedy, “366,” was not something that Padilla had to seriously think about.

“Hindi siya naging problema sa akin na makaka-trabaho ko si Zanjoe again,” Padilla disclosed. “I had no objection or violent reaction when I learned Z would be working with me. He is a very good actor. Very professional."

Yet, even if nothing was rekindled, Padilla had the jitters on the first day of their shoot of her directorial debut.

“By the time we started filming ‘366’ in 2021, I already got past that stage in my life. I was completely a different person in 2021 from 2017. Okay na okay na ako. At the same time, I made sure na kinaka-usap ko na si Z before we got to the set," she said.

“I’m not going to lie. I was very nervous on the first [shooting] day. But I think it was very normal for a first-time director, not because Zanjoe was on the set.”

Since she is not just Marudo’s leading lady but also his director in “366,” Padilla made an effort to reach out to her erstwhile co-star.

“I texted him to check this if we’re both okay with this. I remember personally sending the script to him or asking him about his ideas," she said.

“I asked him, ‘Meron ka bang gustong i-suggest or palitan?’ I wanted this project to be collaborative also, not just for Zanjoe, but also for JC (Santos).”

“To make them feel that they can trust me on the set. I don’t want anyone to have any negative emotions pag-apak sa set namin. I made sure that on my end, I reached out. I hope it gave comfort to my actors na ‘you guys are safe on my side’.”

On Marudo’s part, he was thrilled to work on a film with Padilla as co-star and director. “First time namin ni Bela to work together in a movie, so hindi ko talaga palalampasin ‘yung ganu’ng chance,” said Marudo.

There was no fear or worry on the actor’s part when “366” was offered to him. “Excited ako agad makipag-usap to discuss the story or the character.”

Even if she comes from a family of artists, Padilla did not easily get to the top when she started in local showbiz.

“Sixteen years old pa lang ako, nag-audition na ko,” she recalled. “Kung ano man ang babangga sa foundation that I built since I was 16, madali for me to put it aside para sa trabaho.

“As much as possible, ayokong gumagawa ng mga bagay that can jeopardize my job or my career. I’m very grateful for Zanjoe and JC. They are some of the very professional actors I worked with na talagang very ready pagdating sa set at very easy to work with

“I guess ‘pag nahanap mo na talaga ang gusto mong gawin, you won’t let anything affect it or anything to get in the way. So, if there are any personal issues or problem, parehas kaming tatlo na happy go lucky or easy going.

“Whatever is going through in our personal lives, I will always remember the first ever project I directed was with Zanjoe and JC. I’m very thankful for that. I trust these two actors so much.”

When Padilla learned Marudo and Santos would be her co-actors, she cannot be thankful enough.

“Alam kong maaasahan ko si Zanjoe at JC,” Padilla asserted. “That’s why when Viva told me I would be working with them in ‘366,’ wala na kong ibang sinabi.

“Alam kong kayang kaya nila ‘yung challenge of working with a first-time director. I didn’t ask for anyone else.”

On her first day of shooting, Padilla was on tenterhooks. She had a struggle separating the two hats she needed to wear, as actor and director.

“Sobrang kabado ako, especially nung ka-eksena ko si Zanjoe,” Padilla said. “Hindi ako sumama sa set agad. Nakatulong sa akin that in the first scene, hindi muna ako umarte.

“Kailangan kong ma-experience kung paano i-direct si Z. ‘Yung buong first month ng shooting, kami lang palagi ni Zanjoe. Si JC and I, nag-shoot kami after namin ni Zanjoe.

“Nagkaroon na lang ako ng on-off button sa ulo ko. Dito sa eksenang ito director ka lang. Tapos kailangan kong i-switch on na artista ako.

“The first two shooting days, may mga moments na pinapanood ko lang si Zanjoe umarte. Then I would realize, teka lang, ka-eksena niya ako dito, so kailangan kong mag-react dahil nandito ako sa scene na ito.”

Padilla’s character in “366” is very different from all the characters she did in the past. “In ‘100 Tula Para Kay Stella,’ ‘On Vodka, Beer and Regrets’ and ‘Meet Me in St. Gallen,’ my character was strong and very spunky,” Padilla said.

“Malakas ang dating ng female characters that I played before. Dito sa ’366,’ for the very first time, I played someone very fragile, someone needing love. Very different. It allowed me to play around.

“With JC and Z, parang wala ka ng dapat gawin. Supported ka sa scene. Ang ganda ng energy na binibigay nila in every scene. Ang daling magbigay at ang daling umarte.”

Padilla’s “366” is a return to the romantic film genre. “We always need to go back to love stories,” she explained. “Hindi nawawala ang love stories in any generation or period of time.

“Personally, fan ako ng love stories nila Meg Ryan, ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘French Kiss’ – all those love stories. Bumabalik lagi ang love stories because love is universal. It feels like home ‘pag bumabalik tayo sa love story. Love is the defining factor of everything.”

Although she made her directorial debut, Padilla considers herself an actress before anything else. “That would always be my main profession. That’s what I love and know how to do.

“Writing is coincidental. I didn’t plan it or I didn’t think na magiging writer ako in the film industry. I’ve always love reading stories when I was still young. I didn’t think I would get to this scale, writing for feature films.

“I think writing was the reason I was offered to direct. The opportunities that opened up for me were all coincidental.”

Summing it all up, Padilla assessed it has been a beautiful 15 years for her in showbiz, to date.

“At the end of the day, I might have come full circle only because I put myself out there,” she said. “There are more hats to wear. There are more hats to try on because I really love what I’m doing.”