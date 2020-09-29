Are they getting married? Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla break silence

MANILA - After a weekend full of speculations, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are finally breaking their silence after rumors that the two are getting married spread on social media.

This after the their mothers, Min Bernardo and Karla Estrada, posted photos of a wedding gown and invitation with the ‘KN’ initials and a wedding ring emoji as the caption.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Bernardo and Padilla finally confirmed what they have been up to.

“We’re getting married... sa pinakabagong handog sa ating lahat ng Star Cinema. Sa digital movie series na ‘The House Arrest of Us,’” they said.

“The House Arrest of Us” is a 13-part romantic family digital movie series about two individuals caught by the lockdown under one roof, together with their families.

They quickly clarified, however, that this is not a sequel of their blockbuster movie “The Hows of Us,” which was their last movie project together released two years ago.

“It’s not a sequel. Basically hindi siya connected sa ‘Hows of Us’. It’s a family series, nandun din 'yung romance. Halo-halo siya pero it’s not related kay George at kay Primo’ (their characters from ‘The Hows of Us’),” they said.

Bernardo and Padilla, together with their co-actors and production team, are currently on their second week of shooting in an undisclosed location.

“Iba siya sa nakasanayan namin. Naka-lock in lahat 'yung set-up tapos limited lang talaga 'yung mga pumapasok, at lahat fina-follow 'yung safety protocols. Nakakapanibago pero lahat naman nagko-comply,” Bernardo said.



“Kakaiba 'yung experience na nandito kami sa village, parang nasa bubble lang din kami. Walang pwedeng lumabas o pumasok. Kami kami lang ang nandito, astig din siya,” Padilla added.

But what made the work light, fun and bearable despite being away from their families are their co-actors who made the set such a fun working place.

Bernardo and Padilla are joined by Gardo Verzosa, Ruffa Gutierrez, Dennis Padilla, Herbert Bautista, Arlene Muhlach, Anthonny Jennings, Alora Sasam, Riva Quenery and Hyubs Azarcon in the movie. Richard Arellano is the director of the project.

“Riot talaga, on and off camera, pero ang interesting niya kasi magkakaiba ang personalities naming lahat. Minsan masyado na kaming maingay” Bernardo described.

The couple’s dog named Summer Ford is also part of the cast.

Days before the announcement, Bernardo have been sharing short video clips of her cooking sessions with Padilla on social media.

The actress shared that they also cook their own food sometimes especially during their downtime or rest days.

There are two ways to watch “The House Arrest of Us.” One is via KTX, where viewers will be able to watch all 13 episodes beginning October 24 for only P499.

The second way is via iWant-TFC where, for the same price of P499, all 13 parts of the movie can be streamed over and over again starting October 25, a day after it airs on KTX.

Ultimately for Padilla, the goal of doing this digital series is to give happiness to Kapamilya viewers.

“Kaya namin ginawa ito dahil gusto naming bigyan ng kasiyahan ang mga tao. Sa panahon ngayon na maraming binibigay na pagsubok at problema, gusto natin magbigay ng ngiti,” he said/

After shooting “The House Arrest of Us,” Padilla will start rehearsing for his digital concert “Apollo" slated to happen on October 11.