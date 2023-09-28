'TNT Duets' champ JM dela Cerna has Bell's palsy

MANILA -- Singer JM dela Cerna revealed that he is currently undergoing therapy for Bell's palsy.

Dela Cerna on Thursday shared his medical condition as he and his singing partner Marielle Montellano guested on "Magandang Buhay."

The singer said this happened after he and Montellano, known as the Sidlak Bisdak duo, won the “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Duets” crown.

"Medyo nakaka-sad lang kasi kung kailan po kami nanalo, ayun po sunod-sunod po kasi' yung projects and thank God po, ayun biglang hindi po gumalaw 'yung dito ko (kaliwang bahagi ng mukha), wala na po akong maramdaman paggising ko kinabukasan," Dela Cerna said.

"Nagte-therapy po ako. Ang sabi po maaagapan kapag tinuloy-tuloy 'yung therapy po," he added.

The singer also said one of his exercises for his condition is to sing.

"Actually nag-consult ako sa doctor ko po kung pwede akong kumanta. Sabi niya pwedeng-pwede raw. Actually exercise pa raw po 'yon, nakakatulong po 'yon," he added.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, Bell's palsy is caused by a swollen or inflamed facial nerve controlling the muscles.

The symptoms include facial droop, one-sided smile, pain around the jaw or in and behind the ear, and an eye that resists closing.

Anyone can have it, but it usually affects people aged 15 to 60. It added that a virus, usually herpes simplex, commonly causes Bell's palsy. The website added that symptoms improve in a few weeks, and recovery usually takes 3 to 6 months. As symptoms mimic those of a stroke, people should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

In "Magandang Buhay," Dela Cerna and Montellano also shared their hope of working together for a long time.

"Sana madami pa po kaming makantahan na tao, na lugar. Pinaka-dream ko po na makapag-concert po kami ni Marielle," Dela Cerna said.

"Para dalawa po kaming mag-shine na magkasama. Tapos 'yung mas marami po kaming ma-inspire," Montellano added.

